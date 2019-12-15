The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has approved granting more than $343,000 to over 45 charities in the RDOS for 2020.
“Grants were approved for projects working in food security, arts, environment, health, and many other areas of need,” said Sarah Trudeau, the CFSOS’s manager of grants and community initiatives.
“Food security and capital projects were the most requested areas for funding,” added Trudeau. “We utilized the 2018 Vital Signs reports to help guide us in our funding priorities.
“A big thank you to all of our volunteers who put in their personal time in reviewing and rating the applications, said Trudeau. “It’s an extensive process which takes a lot of time and critical thinking,” added Trudeau. “It’s a tough job to read through 61 applications and allocate funding to some but not all projects.”
With the 2020 grants of more than $343,000, CFSOS’s total granting in the history of the organization is now almost $4 million. This has happened all while preserving the original capital that many people have generously donated over the years to build the endowment fund to more than $11 million.
“It’s an important point to understand that about half of the $343,000 that we granted this year was pre-designated by donors who have already determined who they want to support from their fund,” noted Trudeau.
The other half of the grant money is distributed through the Foundation’s annual grant process.
“The requests totaled more than $700,000, which was considerably higher than the previous year. This speaks to the significant amount of funding that is needed in our region,” said Trudeau.
