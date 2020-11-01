The Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon is voluntarily closing until Nov. 9 because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee contracted the disease outside the resort and is in self-isolation.
“Due to the extensive COVID-19 plan in place at the resort, Interior Health confirmed there is no concern for any guest that stayed recently,” the company said in a Friday release.
Closure of the resort was not required by Interior Health, but company officials say they are nevertheless voluntarily choosing to shut down until Nov. 9 as a “proactive and precautionary approach.”
“The health and safety of our staff, guests, and community are a top priority,” the release states. “The immediate actions are taken to ensure there is no further spread of the virus.”
Other staff members who may be have been in contact with the employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been identified and contacted by Interior Health, the release states.
Anyone who has reservations at Sparkling Hill during the closure period will be contacted and offered various options, the resort says.
Sparkling Hill describes itself as a European-style wellness retreat with a luxury hotel, spa services, meeting facilities, and fine dining options.
Locally, in 2018 the executive and senior staff with Travel Penticton took a weekend junket to the resort at a cost of $10,000. Although an arm's length organization to the City of Penticton, the vast majority of Travel Penticton's funding comes from the city.