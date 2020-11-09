TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
• Trivia Night at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• “United in Art,” an exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, look and bid online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles meeting, 7:30 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 11)
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “Let Him Go,” (14-A, 113 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A); “The Empty Man,” (14-A, 137 minutes); “The Honest Thief,” (PG, 100 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), plus classics: “1917,” (14-A, 119 minutes); “V for Vendetta,” (14-A, 145 minutes); “Toy Story,” (G, 95 minutes); “Indiana Jones and the Lost Crusade,” (Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, PG, 127 minutes); for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11
• Remembrance Day (B.C. holiday), Note: The Herald will publish a print edition on Wednesday
• Summerland Legion’s Remembrance Day service is limited to local dignitaries and invited guests only due to COVID, but it will be posted online shortly after at: summerlandlegion.com
• Penticton Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph, located beside the courthouse on Main Street, podium guests, 10:45 a.m., followed by laying of the wreaths at about 11:15 a.m., everyone must obey physical distancing and be masked
• Okanagan Falls Remembrance Day event, live streamed on Facebook, beginning at about 11:15 a.m., visit: “Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 227”
• Oliver Remembrance Day ceremony will be live-streamed on the Legion’s website: oliverlegion97.ca starting at 10:30 a.m.. The Oliver and District Heritage Society has setup a virtual “Tree of Remembrance” on its website where people can attach their memories to a poppy.
• Note: BC/Yukon Command has mandated that all Legions be closed Nov. 11 due to safety concerns (at press time, Branch No. 40 in Penticton intends to be open with a maximum of 50 people and strict social distancing)
• Okanagan Death Cafe, 7 - 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. RSVP for the event on Okanagan Valley Death Café Facebook page.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
• From Augusta, Georgia, The Masters, four days of coverage beginning at 7 a.m. (PT), TSN
• Magician Ryan Michael Lackey performs at Time Winery , 7 p.m., $15 (sold in set number per table), to purchase: fivevinescellars.com/ product/Live-at-TIME
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, chicken wings, $7 per pound and $5 poutine, 3-6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
• Today is Friday the 13th.
• BCHL junior A hockey, Okanagan Cup semi-final, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, from the South Okanagan Events Centre, no spectators, the game is available to listen to on a free live audio stream on the Vees Broadcast Network as well as on pay-per-view at BCHLTV.ca.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m. takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live music to follow
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
• Join local favourite, Maiya Robbie at Cannery Brewing. She will be playing some of her original folk songs as background music between 5 and 7 p.m. No cover charge.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.