An impaired driver escaped with minor injuries following a crash last week north of Oliver – but a fence, tree and telephone line weren’t so lucky.
Mounties were called to a report of the single-vehicle roll-over on Highway 97 near Seacrest Hill around 11 p.m.
“The lone occupant of the vehicle lost control and rolled his Dodge pickup truck while travelling southbound on Highway 97, went off the highway, through a fence and completely uprooted a tree before coming to rest on its side,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release Monday.
“The collision also took out a telephone line and closed Highway 97 for approximately 45 minutes.”
Bayda said officers at the scene detected an odour of liquor on the driver, a 27-year-old man from Port McNeill, and a roadside test administered at the scene confirmed he was under the influence.
“On top of his vehicle being destroyed, the man received an immediate driving prohibition and his insurance will likely be void due to him driving while impaired,” noted Bayda.