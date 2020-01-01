After a three-month investigation, Penticton RCMP have finally named its suspect in an alleged carjacking on Eastside Road in September.
Jesse William Shawcross, 36, now faces 13 charges in connection with an incident that took place in September.
In a press release Tuesday, police say on Sept. 19, 2019, Shawcross flagged down two vehicles on Eastside Road, one of which he stole after threatening to use a firearm. No victim was harmed and police were called.
On Sept. 24, Penticton officers spotted a truck stolen from Oliver earlier that day. Targeted Enforcement Unit and front-line officers converged on the parking lot in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue, confirmed the driver was Shawcross and gave chase.
Shawcross is said to have driven the truck into multiple parked vehicles, damaging the truck to the point where it was inoperable. He then fled on foot, and several officers were able to arrest Shawcross who is said to have “resisted violently.”
Const. James Grandy said “necessary evidence” was needed in order to link Shawcross to the carjacking, which was only “recently confirmed.”
“Shawcross has remained in custody following his arrest on Sept. 24,” said Grandy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.