The long-awaited return of the Young Stars Classic to Penticton will have to wait a while longer, the Vancouver Canucks announced this week.
The mini-tournament had been slated to run Sept. 11-15 at the South Okanagan Events Centre and feature top prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.
“The Canucks and SOEC have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, previously co-hosting eight Young Stars tournaments together, and look forward to bringing NHL hockey back to fans in the Okanagan when the time is appropriate,” the club said in a press release.
While the tournament ran for eight years, it featured just two NHL teams in 2018 and went on hiatus in 2019.