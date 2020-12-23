Interior Health has reported a new death at McKinney Place long term care in Oliver, Thursday.
In total, McKinney has 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff. There have been eight deaths at the facility since the second-wave of the pandemic began.
“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver; the eighteenth Interior Health death since the start of this challenging pandemic," said Interior Health's CEO Susan Brown, Thursday.
"Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”
Meanwhile, Penticton's Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has eight cases: four residents and four staff.
IH is reporting 49 new cases since Monday, for a total of 3,440.
· 679 cases are active and on isolation.
· Thirty-two people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.
· Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 18.