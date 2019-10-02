One person is in hospital and a suspect remains at large after an incident at a home on Winnipeg Street.
Penticton RCMP have given little details in an ongoing investigation at 464 Winnipeg St. after receiving a call at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Const. James Grandy said the victim in hospital received non-life threatening injuries, and all individuals inside the home are known to one another.
Grandy said the police may know the suspect and are still searching for that individual. There is no threat to the public, he added.
A neighbour who lives several homes down and wished to remain anonymous said the house has always been a “problem home.”
“There’s always something going on over there,” she said. “It’s like a drug house. It’s been ongoing for a long time. There’s lots of strange, undesirables going in and out all of the time.”
She said she didn’t hear anything before roughly six police vehicles swarmed the home.
“The house is pretty silent inside, we don’t hear much,” she said, adding she believes the home is owned by a single individual who rents out rooms.
“With the tape on it, it doesn’t look good,” she said.
More to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.