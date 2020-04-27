It's still up in the air whether four on-water play structures will open for business this summer in the Okanagan.
The operator of Wibit water parks in Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Osoyoos doesn't yet know whether the popular attractions can open as usual in late June or early July.
"We probably will have the answer by the May long weekend," Rylie Gallagher said Monday.
"Right now, we're hoping we can go ahead as usual, with some changes in our operations for social distancing," Gallagher said. "But the decision on our leases is with the communities where we operate, and of course they'll be looking to Interior Health for guidance.
"We're sort of just on pins and needles right now, waiting to see what will happen," Gallagher said.
A decision on the parks' operations this summer has to be made by the end of May, he said, since it takes about a month to get the necessary equipment ordered and in place along the shorelines where the attractions operate. The parks normally employ about 75 people.
The bright yellow-and-green inflatable play structures, where kids can bounce, climb, and run before inevitably tumbling into the water, have become staples of the Okanagan's tourist-oriented landscape since they launched in 2014.
The parks vary in size and features, but the one usually moored offshore of Kelowna's City Park has in years past had a capacity for more than 100 people at a time.