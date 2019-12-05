Four roofing companies in the South Okanagan were fined for unsafe practices earlier this year by WorkSafeBC, according to penalty data released this month.
The largest fine of $5,000 was levied against Tiger Roofing, two workers from which were spotted wearing harnesses that weren’t attached to a fall-restraint system on a roof in Oliver on July 5. WorkSafeBC described it as a “repeated and high-risk violation” that exposed the roofers to a potential fall of six metres.
Renaissance Roofing was dinged for $3,086 after two of its workers were seen on a roof in Summerland in June with no form of fall-restraint system in place.
Finally, both Charlton Contracting and Reddings Exteriors were each fined $2,500 for incidents in Osoyoos in June and Okanagan Falls in February, respectively, again for their workers having no fall-restraint systems in place.
Release of the penalty data comes less than a week after The Herald reported on the WorkSafeBC investigation into the death of David Hartland, who died in March 2018 after falling off a roof in Sendero Canyon. The investigator found Hartland was not wearing a harness.
