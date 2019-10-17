Penticton realtors are reaching out to the community in hopes of another successful campaign to collect cold-weather gear to help those in need.
The South Okanagan Real Estate Board on Thursday launched the Warm up for Winter drive and is accepting donations tomorrow until Nov. 20.
Warm clothing including jackets, hats, socks, pants, shoes and other items such as fitted bed sheets are greatly needed.
Items will then be available for pickup by those in need at St. Saviour’s Church Hall on Orchard Avenue Nov. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.
Last year tables at the hall were completely full, said SOREB board member and real estate agent Lori Lancaster.
“We noticed we had so much given to us from the community last year, which was fantastic, so we were able to give to the local transition homes,” she said.
Approximately 125 people came through, said Lancaster, and were also given small goodie bags full of snacks and candy canes.
“We had a craft table for the kids to make reindeer hats and created a fun event with music,” said Lancaster, adding SOREB plans on hosting the same holiday party for patrons at this year’s event.
This year’s drive will have extended hours on pickup day so families with children are able to come after work and school to pick up items they need.
Extended hours also give residents of transition homes such as the ones run by South Okanagan Women in Need Society the opportunity to drop by and pick up items as well.
“We really want to reach out to everybody, not just adults. We know there’s a need for kids and teens,” said Lancaster.
Lancaster was quick to volunteer to manage the event this year, saying giving back to the community is a passion of hers.
“I see a need. I love it, it’s my favourite thing to do. This is what makes me happy,” she said.
For those interested in donating, there are a variety of locations to do so.
In Penticton, donations can be dropped off at:
• South Okanagan Real Estate Board, 3310 Skaha Lake Rd., Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Royal LePage Locations West Realty, 484 Main St., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Re/Max Penticton Realty, 101-3115 Skaha Lake Rd., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Coldwell Banker Okanagan Realty, 101-1873 Main St., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fair Realty, 130-300 Riverside Dr., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Hometime Realty, 101-3547 Skaha Lake Rd., Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Century 21 Amos Realty 104-383 Ellis St., Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Summerland:
• Giants Head Realty, 13200 Victoria Rd. N., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Parker Real Estate 13242 Victoria Rd. N., Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Royal LePage Parkside Realty 9925 Main St., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Osoyoos:
• Royal LePage Desert Oasis Realty, 8512 Main St., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
