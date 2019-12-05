Penticton Herald inspirational columnist Harvie Barker will be selling copies of his books today and Saturday at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Barker’s series, “A Good Word in Season,” now includes nine volumes containing his newspaper columns. The latest edition sells for $10, while a limited supply of earlier versions will be available for $5.
All proceeds from sales of “A Good Word in Season” are split between Pathways Addiction Resources Centre and The Herald’s Be An Angel campaign.
