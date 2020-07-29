Except for small campfires and cooking stoves, open fires are now prohibited across the much of the B.C. Southern Interior.
The ban on open burning went into effect Wednesday at noon. It was issued by the B.C. Wildfire Service and covers the entire Kamloops Fire Centre, which covers all of the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Besides open burns, fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets and burn barrels or cages are also banned.
“This prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise by a local bylaw. While campfires are still permitted, please ensure you check with your local government before lighting a fire to ensure there is no ban in your area,” the BCWS said in a press release.