The Province of British Columbia has proclaimed September as Community Foundations month.
“As a community foundation, our job is to help our donors help our communities,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Foundation.
“That job has always been a privilege, but 2020 has made us realize just how fortunate we are to be in a position to help. We mobilized resources very quickly and leveraged provincial and national relationships to bring significant funding to the communities we serve.”
The foundation will soon open a new round of Neighbourhood Small Grants to help bring citizens together.
The Central Foundation, based in Kelowna, and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, based in Vernon, are also celebrating.