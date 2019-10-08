A new non-profit has been added to the list of those that get a break on their property taxes in Summerland.
Faith Rebekah Lodge No. 32 asked for a permissive tax exemption on the strength of its work in the community, mainly two annual bursaries and hall rentals for a variety of programming.
As a result, district staff recommended Faith Rebekah Lodge No. 32 qualify for a 90% reduction in its property taxes, which will leave the group on the hook for $535.58.
Council approved the request at its meeting Monday.
Many other groups also received permissive tax exemptions – up to 100% – that were approved on a four-year cycle in 2017.
