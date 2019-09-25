What do you do when you have too much fruit? You make wine, of course!
Perched on the side of Highway 97 in Kaleden, the new Farm Gate Winery offers a five-bottle collection of fruit wine.
All the fruit is grown in the back, and what isn’t used for wine sells in the attached fruit stand.
“Instead of wasting the fruit that couldn’t sell at the fruit stand, you might as well turn it into wine,” said manager Christina Dubuc.
The fruit stand and winery is owned by Pieter Smits, who also owns Backdoor Winery in Summerland. Dubuc said Smits purchased the fruit stand last year and began making wine. The winery then opened at the end of June, and has seen a flock of customers since.
“People tend to be shocked by how good (the wine is), because they’re so used to super sweet wine,” said Dubuc, adding Smits had the idea of making wine with the unsold fruit because of his knowledge in the wine industry.
“He already knew how to make wine. He just did it the exact same way he knew how,” Dubuc said.
The wine has no added sugar and features five flavours: Ranier dry, made of cherries, an off-dry apricot, peach, dry cherry and off-dry cherry.
“A lot of people who say they don’t like wine … we’re changing their minds,” said Dubuc. “It’s unique. It’s been all good feedback.”
The dry cherry, which is recommended to be served at room temperature, won gold in the All Canadian Wine Awards in 2018.
And the flavours don’t stop there: Dubuc said plums are being prepared for next year and the hope is to also introduce a blueberry wine.
