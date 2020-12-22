One of the darkest chapters in Penticton’s history came to a close in October.
John Brittain pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to murdering four people on April 15, 2019, and was handed four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for at least 25 years. He’ll be 92 then.
Although the Crown urged her to consider running some of the sentences consecutively with a 40-year period of parole ineligibility, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames noted the 25-year term "almost certainly exceeds Mr. Brittain's life expectancy," and even if he does live that long, he'll have to convince the parole board he's fit for release.
"It goes without saying the murders of Rudi Winter, Barry Wonch, Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were horrific crimes," said Beames.
"All four of those victims were killed by Mr. Brittain using a high-powered rifle at close range. More than one shot was fired at each victim. The Crown is not wrong to describe them as execution-style killings."
Court heard Brittain's ex-wife, Katherine Brittain, was involved in a variety of disputes with her Cornwall Drive neighbours over the years leading up to the murders. The seemingly minor grievances, having to do with such things as tree trimming and wafting chimney smoke, caused great distress to Katherine.
Brittain had remained close to his ex-wife since their 2012 separation, often visiting her daily, and would have been told repeatedly about her alleged problems with her neighbours, court heard.
Given the chance to address the court before being sentenced, Brittain offered his first apology to his ex-wife, before saying sorry to the victims’ families, first responders and the community.
"I also apologize for the stain I have put on the name of the city of Penticton and contributing to the unnecessary anxiety of its citizens," said Brittain, who once worked as an engineer for the municipality.
It may never be known why Brittain “snapped,” as he described it.
"I have no understanding of what caused me to suddenly lose all restraint and perspective which resulted in these untimely and tragic deaths,” he said in court.
"The basis of this catastrophe was laid over the last 20 years through four successive workplace burnouts and major depressions that led to deteriorating physical and mental health, and a final mental breakdown.”
A day after her ex-husband was sentenced, Katherine issued a statement through her lawyer aimed at dispelling “groundless rumours” that she was somehow involved in the murders and requesting she be left alone.
Katherine and her ex-husband were also named in a civil lawsuit filed by one of the victims’ daughters, but that matter was settled out of court just prior to sentencing.