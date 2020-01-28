Blake Laven can take the “acting” off the front of his job title.
He’s now the permanent director of development services for the City of Penticton, the municipality announced Tuesday.
Laven, who has a master’s degree in planning from Dalhousie University, spent the past six years as planning manager, before jumping into the senior role vacated by Anthony Haddad, who took a job as chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland.
“Mr. Laven’s predecessor established a competent pool of managers which enabled a hiring competition that emphasized opportunities for internal promotion,” city manager Donny van Dyk said in a press release.
“Through a selection process that considered three strong candidates, Mr. Laven emerged as the successful applicant. I, along with the rest of the senior leadership team, look forward to working with Mr. Laven as he takes up his new responsibilities supporting the priorities of council through his effective leadership, local knowledge and professional experience.”
Laven said in the release he will continue with efforts to improve the economic climate for investment in Penticton, implement the new Official Community Plan and ensure safe and energy efficient construction.
“I am fortunate to be taking over such a dedicated and professional team and look forward to providing excellent services to homeowners while serving as a steward of development within our community.”
