A hunter did everything right after taking a wrong turn in the woods near Summerland on Tuesday, according to rescuers.
The man reported himself lost around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Darke Lake Provincial Park, prompting a response from the RCMP and Penticton Search and Rescue, which dispatched seven personnel on the ground and a helicopter team above.
He was eventually located on top a hill northeast of Darke Lake just before nightfall.
“The hunter was well-prepared, placed himself in a clear elevated area where he could be seen and stayed in one place,” PENSAR search manager Kelvin Hall said in a press release.
“The lost male when connecting with family and friends gave a detailed description of his surroundings which led the air team to his location.”
If venturing into the backwoods, PENSAR encourages everyone to download the AdventureSmart Trip planning app on their phones, which assists with trip planning, taking essentials and where people will be adventuring.
