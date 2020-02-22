Kelowna is the eighth most expensive city in Canada in which to rent a home, a new study says.
The cost of renting a one-bedroom unit is $1,350, while a two-bedroom suite costs an average of $1,630, says PadMapper, an online rental service.
Toronto is the priciest rental market, with a one-bedroom suite renting for $2,300 a month.
Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria are the B.C. cities on the list where rental rates are more expensive than in Kelowna.
In Kelowna, year-over-year rental rates were up just under 1%, while two-bedroom rents were up nearly 2%.
PadMapper’s rental report is based on analysis of hundreds of thousands of active rental listings in Canada’s largest cities.
As of October 2019, there were 6,650 private apartment units in Kelowna, up more than 2,000 from October 2016.
With all the new units coming on the market, the apartment vacancy rate has climbed from 0.6% in October 2016 to 2.7% in the fall of 2019, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.