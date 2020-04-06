Summerland’s signature warm-weather event has been sidelined for 2020.
Organizers of the Action Festival announced over the weekend that the event scheduled for June 5-7 has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a number of things,” organizing committee chairman Pat Bell said in an interview Monday.
“First off, I would be very surprised if social gatherings aren’t still cancelled by then – and we were looking to have 2,000 or 3,000 people in the park.
Secondly, time was running out to line up sponsors, place deposits and order advertisings.
“We looked at it all and thought: There’s no possible way,” said Bell.
The event is based around slo-pitch and music festivals, with extras like a parade, carnival, fireworks, pancake breakfasts, runs and mores.
Attendance usually range from 12,000 to 15,000, and about one-third of guests are believed to be out-of-towners, who leave behind a substantial economic impact, according to Bell, whose own committee spends about $100,000 on local goods and services.
The 12-person volunteer committee decided against rescheduling for later in the year to avoid stepping on other events’ toes, and because it’s still unclear how long restrictions will be in place on social gatherings.
“We’re just going to make 2021 twice as good,” said Bell, who has been involved with Action Festival for 30 years, the last 26 as chairman.