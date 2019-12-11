Penticton RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after a three-car collision near Duncan Avenue and Railway Street damaged three vehicles and sent one driver to hospital.
The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a vehicle travelling northbound on Railway Street is said to have struck a vehicle which failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left-hand turn onto Duncan Avenue.
The car travelling northbound spun out of control, striking another vehicle. Two out of three vehicles are said to have “extensive damage” and one driver was taken to hospital with injuries.
The accident is under investigation and any witnesses who did not speak with RCMP are encouraged to do so by calling 250-492-4300 and quote file No.2019-21472.
