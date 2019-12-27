The Okanagan Nation Alliance Fish in Schools program is now in 41 participating schools throughout the Syilx Territory, as well as the Penticton Museum and Archives, Christina Lake Stewardship Society and the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
FinS is a comprehensive fish education program for youth, with a focus on sc’win (sockeye salmon), their lifecycle and the importance of their ecosystems. By creating greater awareness of fish species, the intent is for students to become future advocates for both salmon and their habitat.
Over the course of December, the ONA is delivering fish tanks, salmon fry and equipment to all FinS participants. Upon successfully raising the fry, students will take part in ceremonial releases throughout the Syilx Territory in 2020.
Extending the program to OCC will provide inmates with a new educational opportunity in order to contribute to broader knowledge and training necessary to apply for jobs when they are released.
“It also continues to exemplify ONA’s ongoing commitment in providing FinS education to as wide an audience as possible,” says Howie Wright, ONA fisheries manager.
The ONA combines its responsibility to the tmixw (all living things) and Syilx Okanagan traditional ecological knowledge systems with the incorporation of Western science.
“Through the integration of these two systems, the Okanagan Nation Alliance has been persistent in ensuring that we are restoring and rejuvenating the habitats and ecosystems of the Upper Columbia and Okanagan Basin in the most dynamic way possible,” says Wright.
“We engage both traditional knowledge and cutting edge science to contribute to protecting and advancing a biodiverse environment.
“FinS is a key step in the Syilx Nation’s broader intent to raise awareness and bring salmon back to their original range, having been blocked from returning by dams along the Columbia River in the 1940s.”
