Here’s the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the Osoyoos Secondary School Class of 2020:

Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund: Cole Kress and Colby Stevens

Band program OSS: Alex Brunner

Bhavsagar Sikh Temple: Jasmanpreet Sekhon and Dilmanav Dhaliwal

Border Town Estate Winery: Aidan Nelmes and Justine Wright

Canadian Royal Purple Society: Colby Stevens

Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary: Jashan Virk

Connor Long Memorial Scholarship Award: Bruce Rathgeber

Desert Sun Counselling: Jade Highmoor

District/Authority Scholarship Award: Halle Foster, Jada Gaudet, Cole Kress, Alex Brunner and Tanisha Gill

Dorosz Family: Halle Foster

Dr. George and Caroline Cope Memorial: Dilmanav Dhaliwal

FYiDoctors: Jasmanpreet Sekhon

Good Shepherd Christian School: Lianne Shiels, Noah Macor, Holdyn Jensen and Jada Gaudet

Huff & Puff Oldtimers Hockey Club: Halle Foster, Jade Highmoor and Jashan Virk

Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary: Cole Kress

Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary: Jasmanpreet Sekhon and Harkaran Sidhu

Ivor & Heather Langley and Friends: Alex Brunner and Cole Kress

Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos: Gurleen Johal and Tanisha Gill

Mami's Pizza: Dilmanav Dhaliwal

Nan & Alex Forman Bursary: Emilie Agostinho

Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship: Bruce Rathgeber

Okanagan Similkameen Administrator's Association: Alex Brunner

Oliver/Osoyoos Winery Association: Navjoit Gill

Original Osoyoos Concert Series: Halle Foster

Osoyoos Christian Centre: Halle Foster

Osoyoos Credit Union: Tanisha Gill, Faith Urdas

Osoyoos & District Arts Council: Jade Highmoor

Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436: Lianne Shiels, Aidan Nelmes and Alex Brunner

Osoyoos Secondary Scholarship Foundation: Halle Foster

OSS Parent Advisory Council: Alex Brunner

Osoyoos Times: Tanisha Gill

Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop: Jashan Virk, Faith Urdas Emilie Agostinho and Aidan Nelmes

Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop Humanitarian: Alex Brunner

Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department: Aidan Nelmes and Alex Brunner

Portuguese Canadian Cultural Society: Emilie Agostinho

Rotary Club of Osoyoos: Manveer Sandhu and Aidan Nelmes

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173: Emilie Agostinho, Alex Brunner, Halle Foster, Tanisha Gill, Reid Robinson and Lianne Shiels

School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic): Manveer Sandhu

School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades): Colby Stevens

Sheila Bull Memorial Scholarship: Imraj Toor

Soroptimist International of Osoyoos: Jada Gaudet

South Okanagan Amateur Players: Jade Highmoor

South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff: Manveer Sandhu and Jasmanpreet Sekhon

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary: Justine Wright

SOMHA: Reid Robinson and Cole Kress

South Okanagan Pics and Sticks (Humbolt): Halle Foster

South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union: Alex Brunner and Halle Foster

The Barkerson Scholarship: Reid Robinson

The Fortitude Scholarship: Drake Morgan

Town of Osoyoos: Navjoit Gill, Gurleen Johal and Justine Wright

Wine Country Racing Association: Cole Kress