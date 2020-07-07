Here’s the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the Osoyoos Secondary School Class of 2020:
Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund: Cole Kress and Colby Stevens
Band program OSS: Alex Brunner
Bhavsagar Sikh Temple: Jasmanpreet Sekhon and Dilmanav Dhaliwal
Border Town Estate Winery: Aidan Nelmes and Justine Wright
Canadian Royal Purple Society: Colby Stevens
Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary: Jashan Virk
Connor Long Memorial Scholarship Award: Bruce Rathgeber
Desert Sun Counselling: Jade Highmoor
District/Authority Scholarship Award: Halle Foster, Jada Gaudet, Cole Kress, Alex Brunner and Tanisha Gill
Dorosz Family: Halle Foster
Dr. George and Caroline Cope Memorial: Dilmanav Dhaliwal
FYiDoctors: Jasmanpreet Sekhon
Good Shepherd Christian School: Lianne Shiels, Noah Macor, Holdyn Jensen and Jada Gaudet
Huff & Puff Oldtimers Hockey Club: Halle Foster, Jade Highmoor and Jashan Virk
Ian Ritchie Memorial Bursary: Cole Kress
Interior Savings Credit Union Million Dollar Bursary: Jasmanpreet Sekhon and Harkaran Sidhu
Ivor & Heather Langley and Friends: Alex Brunner and Cole Kress
Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos: Gurleen Johal and Tanisha Gill
Mami's Pizza: Dilmanav Dhaliwal
Nan & Alex Forman Bursary: Emilie Agostinho
Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship: Bruce Rathgeber
Okanagan Similkameen Administrator's Association: Alex Brunner
Oliver/Osoyoos Winery Association: Navjoit Gill
Original Osoyoos Concert Series: Halle Foster
Osoyoos Christian Centre: Halle Foster
Osoyoos Credit Union: Tanisha Gill, Faith Urdas
Osoyoos & District Arts Council: Jade Highmoor
Osoyoos Elks Lodge No. 436: Lianne Shiels, Aidan Nelmes and Alex Brunner
Osoyoos Secondary Scholarship Foundation: Halle Foster
OSS Parent Advisory Council: Alex Brunner
Osoyoos Times: Tanisha Gill
Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop: Jashan Virk, Faith Urdas Emilie Agostinho and Aidan Nelmes
Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop Humanitarian: Alex Brunner
Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department: Aidan Nelmes and Alex Brunner
Portuguese Canadian Cultural Society: Emilie Agostinho
Rotary Club of Osoyoos: Manveer Sandhu and Aidan Nelmes
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #173: Emilie Agostinho, Alex Brunner, Halle Foster, Tanisha Gill, Reid Robinson and Lianne Shiels
School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic): Manveer Sandhu
School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades): Colby Stevens
Sheila Bull Memorial Scholarship: Imraj Toor
Soroptimist International of Osoyoos: Jada Gaudet
South Okanagan Amateur Players: Jade Highmoor
South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff: Manveer Sandhu and Jasmanpreet Sekhon
South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary: Justine Wright
SOMHA: Reid Robinson and Cole Kress
South Okanagan Pics and Sticks (Humbolt): Halle Foster
South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers' Union: Alex Brunner and Halle Foster
The Barkerson Scholarship: Reid Robinson
The Fortitude Scholarship: Drake Morgan
Town of Osoyoos: Navjoit Gill, Gurleen Johal and Justine Wright
Wine Country Racing Association: Cole Kress