His family is out thousands of dollars, but an Alberta man’s trip to Penticton left him with three valuable travel tips: read the fine print, carry valid identification and watch what you say in airports.
TJ Morris, a 46-year-old train conductor who lives in Sherwood Park, was originally scheduled to fly on WestJet from Edmonton to Penticton on Aug. 30, then return home on Sept. 6.
However, when additional vacation time became available at work, he decided to leave instead on Aug. 24.
Morris’s mom, who booked the ticket for him, called WestJet to explain the situation on Aug. 23 and try to get his flight rescheduled, but was told the window to make changes had closed. Morris then drove to Penticton with his wife.
At no point, says Morris, did anyone from WestJet tell his mom that, as per company policy, the return leg of the ticket would automatically be cancelled as a result of the first leg going unused.
That only became apparent on Sept. 6, when Morris tried to check in for his return flight online and found his confirmation number didn’t work. His mom called WestJet and was told the cancellation policy is standard in the industry and outlined in the fine print attached to tickets.
“Thirteen pages of fine print – who’s going to read that?” said Morris.
Because he was due back at work that night, however, Morris had no choice but to buy another ticket. Later, while checking in at the airport, the WestJet agent asked him how he was doing, and Morris says he let her know he wasn’t happy about paying twice for the same flight.
“At one point I said I was blown away that they could take money for a service and not provide the service and then charge me again,” said Morris.
“I didn’t swear, I didn’t raise my voice, I didn’t threaten anybody. I said ‘blown away.’”
And so, with new ticket in hand, he passed through security and sat down in the boarding lounge to wait for his flight. About 90 minutes later, in walked two RCMP officers, who asked to speak to him privately.
The three walked outside to the airport’s main entrance, where Morris’s bag was waiting for him.
“The officer said, ‘WestJet has phoned us to remove you from the airport. They feel you’re a threat to the security of the airplane and the airport,’” Morris recalled.
The officer also said WestJet staff heard Morris say “boom,” which he denies.
Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy confirmed in an email officers were called to the airport by WestJet staff because Morris was “apparently agitated about a flight change.”
“There are no charges against him, and he was civil with us when we arrived…. I cannot speak further as to the reasons WestJet sought to have him removed, other than he was being verbally aggressive,” continued Grandy.
To make matters worse, the officers seized Morris’s driver’s licence, which, unbeknownst to him, had expired on his birthday in June.
Grandy said the licence became property of the Alberta government once it expired, and the Mounties were therefore obligated to seize it.
The officers did, however, let Morris take a photo of his licence, and confirmed on his behalf that he could fly home on Air Canada. Then the police left.
“In my mind I was thinking, OK, I’m a big security threat, the cops are here, and you’re allowing me to go back into the airport?” said Morris.
“If I was such a huge threat, why was I allowed to go back in and purchase another ticket?”
Unfortunately, Morris wasn’t actually able to purchase another ticket because his driver’s licence had been seized and he had no other government-issued ID with him.
His trip finally concluded Sept. 7, when his parents drove him to Valemount, where his wife picked him up for the last leg home.
Morris holds no ill-will against the RCMP – “they were just doing a job” – but believes he’s been treated unfairly by WestJet in what he described as a “he said-she said” case.
A security officer from the company followed up this week and told him he is banned from flying WestJet for a year, and that any contract with the airline must go through the security officer.
Morris estimates his family is out about $2,500 in total, including lost wages, fuel, and $800 worth of unused airline tickets.
WestJet declined comment on the matter, citing an ongoing investigation.
Morris hopes his trip will at least serve as a cautionary tale for others, in particular those who may be unaware that not using the first leg of a return ticket voids the second leg.
“If they’re doing this with other people,” he said, “that’s not a good industry standard.”
