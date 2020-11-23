With a flip of a switch Saturday evening, the iconic Naramata Inn was transformed into a colourful Christmas wonderland.
Just after dusk, five-year-old Jet Bell and older brother Max completed the connection that turned on over 25,000 lights and decorations for a small group of invited guests.
The lights are all about giving back to the community and bringing a little happiness into peoples’ lives during this dark time, according to Kate Colley, inn co-owner and the boys’ mom
“As the new owners of the Naramata Inn we are delighted to add some mega-watt Christmas cheer to the wonderfully welcoming village of Naramata,” said Colley, who is also the director of brand experience for the inn.
“We need some lightness and brightness in the world right now and as things kind of get more and more limited you can still put up lights and you can still find joy and you can still just find something to just elevate people.
“We want to make something beautiful and just make people feel good.”
Colley and her husband, acclaimed chef Ned Bell, along with friends Paul Hollands and Maria Wiesner took over ownership of the century-old property last February.
“We’re very excited to be here in this magical community,” Bell told those gathered.
“We’ve just had a wonderful first year and we’re certainly looking forward to an extraordinary future. Many light-ups and delicious things to come your way over the next months and years at this special inn that we get to call home.”
Saturday’s light-up is just the first of a number of planned holiday events planned by the owners, including holiday gift boxes filled with a themed collection of goodies that will be available for sale for pickup or shipping to the coast by courier.
The lights will remain on in the evenings through Christmas for those who would like to stop by and enjoy them.