One of the last major events in Penticton that remained on the calendar has now pulled the plug.
Organizers of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival announced Wednesday the event, which annually attracts thousands of paddlers to Skaha Lake, has been cancelled.
“Working with local officials, and within provincial health guidelines the goal was to modify and put on an event that kept everyone safe, and still allowed for a celebration,” race director Don Mulhall said in a press release.
"But, with the recent announcements of an increase in Covid19 cases – especially in the Okanagan – it is just too volatile to safely plan any sort of dragon boat event.”
The 20th annual edition of the event was set for the second weekend of September. It has been rescheduled to Sept. 11-12, 2020.