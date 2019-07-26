A Penticton conservation officer hopes a bear attack that left one dog seriously injured acts as a reminder to keep pets on leash and under control.
Sgt. James Zucchelli said Friday a dog and bear had a surprise encounter with one another after the dog took off from its owners while hiking along the KVR trail.
“The bear and the dog met together, surprised each other, in the thick brush between the trail and the lake, and at that time there was an altercation that occurred between the dog and the bear.”
Zuchelli said the attack doesn’t appear to have been predatory.
The dog received serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and has since been reunited with its owners.
Zucchelli doesn’t blame the owners, who he says were aware their dog had run off but to continue to walk and expected it to come back, but is reminding the public that pets chasing wildlife is an offence under the wildlife act.
"The lesson here is we can’t leave dogs unaccompanied, off leash, in areas where there’s wildlife,” he said. “It’s just irresponsible and it’s not the type of behaviour that we want to see people doing all over the place where there’s wildlife and people coming into contact. We have to have our dogs under control.
“Dog versus bear, the dog will lose every time.”
Zucchelli said he was finally able to track down the owners of the dog Friday afternoon, who were apologetic and said it was out of character for their dog.
But, another concern Zucchelli expressed was that after conservation services arrived on scene, no one had stayed to file the report.
“Nobody took names and details,” he said. “Everybody was posting stuff on Facebook, on social media, and we are not connected to social media. We don’t go to social media for information. We need to have people report to our 1-877-952-7277 number.”
A thorough search of the area didn’t turn up much in a way that would suggest the bear is living in the area, Zuchelli said, so people utilizing the KVR trail can know it’s safe to continue walking, hiking or biking.
“There was no bear signs in the area, other than some slight tracks,” he said.
