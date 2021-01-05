Cases of COVID-19 are rising again in Revelstoke, Interior Health says.
Last week, 22 new cases were confirmed, compared to seven the week prior. That brings the cumulative case count for the community to 85 since the pandemic started.
“On a per capita basis, the weekly and cumulative totals are higher than many areas of the province,” IH said in a Tuesday release.
The rising case numbers are not linked to any specific source in Revelstoke, IH says, but rather reflect the prevalence and spread of the disease in the city of 8,000 people.
People in Revelstoke, like those elsewhere, are reminded to keep to their household bubbles, wash their hands frequently, wear a mask and observe physical distancing.