Hundreds of capital projects and purchases in Summerland’s five-year financial plan are going under the microscope as the district continues dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have received a few questions from residents around the current district capital projects – just general enquiries,” Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer, said in an email Wednesday.
“However staff have for the past few weeks been reviewing both operating and capital priorities in light of COVID-19. The district has reduced our operational budget by $1.5 million through the changes made over the past week. We are now working to update our capital project priorities and will bring this information back to council in May.
Mayor Toni Boot said council has done what it can to adjust the 2020 budget to include some financial relief for residents, but now must turn its focus to 2021 and beyond.
“As we do each year, council will be reviewing the strategic priorities, but this year, due to COVID-19, I expect the discussions will include the projected impacts of the pandemic on our five-year financial plan,” Boot said in an email.
“So, not a different process, but certainly one that we will have to include in our deliberations.”