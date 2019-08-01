If there’s one thing Barney Bentall loves about playing with the Legendary Hearts, it’s the feeling of familiarity.
And that’s the same feeling he gets whenever he and the band roll in to town to play at the Penticton Peach Festival.
The band will be taking the stage at this year’s event Friday, Aug. 9 at 9:30 p.m.
“We have a collective memory as a band of (Penticton) being pretty wild,” Bentall said with a laugh. “People were all over the streets. It was a bit of a wild time! I love the Okanagan.”
While Bentall has spent well over a decade recording on his own, the band reunites yearly, he said, to play at least half a dozen shows.
“It always feels like going home,” he said. “I always do love the times we get together. There’s no substitute for the hundreds and hundreds of nights we’ve played together. It’s like having a dear old friend, you’re so connected.”
The Legendary Hearts last played at the Penticton Peachfest in 2015, but that doesn’t mean Bentall hasn’t returned to the Okanagan since.
“I’ve been in the Okanagan several times already this summer, and it’s such a lovely place to hang out in and it’s so beautiful,” he said.
The rock-and-roller has just released his fourth album, “The Drifter & The Preacher,” and said he’ll most likely play a song called “The Miner,” which Bentall wrote with his son, Dustin, at Peachfest.
“We have been playing that one. The guys are really nice about that,” he said.
And their time together recently has sparked the idea of recording a whole new album for the Legendary Hearts. The band is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its debut album.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we do something,” he said. “It’s definitely on the books, and I think in the cards.”
Bentall is hoping for good weather this year, saying his recent memory of playing at Peachfest included some rain. But rain or shine, the band will still take the stage, he said.
“I don’t tend to worry, if it’s rainy, you kind of just embrace that and have fun with that at an outdoor summer show,” he said.
