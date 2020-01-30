Summerland will once again try its luck at receiving government funding to help upgrade a failing water flume on Trout Creek.
The open-channel flume, which begins just past the KVR station and travels approximately 1.5 kilometres to the Summerland water reservoir, is said to be around 60 years old and nearing the end of its life.
Numerous patch jobs have been done on the flume but concerns have been raised over the district’s water supply due to the flume being an open channel, making it at risk of damage from potential vandalism, falling trees or vehicle accidents, council heard at its meeting this week.
The District of Summerland put forth an application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in 2018 but was unsuccessful due to the program being heavily oversubscribed at the time.
The project was originally estimated to cost $3.8 million, but after the two-year delay, it’s now increased to approximately $4.7 million thanks to inflation and material costs.
In order to strengthen its application this time around, director of works and utilities Kris Johnson said staff will continue to give the Penticton Indian Band updates on the flume and any potential work to be done, as well as ask for a letter of support from the PIB.
“The consideration of possible energy generation from this design … just noting any potential of adding or implementing or just that we’ve looked at options in the design will increase our application for this,” he said.
If Summerland were to receive funding, it would only be responsible for approximately 27% of the cost, which is estimated at $1.26 million.
“The construction … was slated for 2022 and 2023,” said Johnson, adding it had been accounted for during budget discussions in the fall.
District councillors agreed unanimously to put the project forward once again for funding.
