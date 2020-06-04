Keremeos will soon have a lightning-quick connection to the outside world.
Telus announced this week the beginning of the Keremeos fibre-to-the-home project, which carries a price tag of approximately $3.2 million and includes a $750,000 contribution from the provincial government through the Connecting British Columbia program.
Construction is underway now, and Telus expects the work to be completed by the end of September 2020, making high-speed internet available to more than 900 homes and businesses in Keremeos and surrounding areas.
"People and businesses in the Keremeos community are thrilled to have fibre-optic internet coming to the village," Mayor Manfred Bauer said in a press release.
"The arrival of this technology will be an instant boost to services like emergency response, health care and education, and our residents are looking forward to having internet access at speeds that enable them to work from home, do business around the world and unwind after a long day. It will be an incredible advantage."
The new technology will provide equally fast upload and download speeds, which will support the use of video conferencing, online learning and remote working at a time when residents need that most.
"Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Keremeos, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that matter the most to them," Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said in the release.
The Connecting British Columbia program helps internet service providers with the costs of building the infrastructure required to connect communities to broadband internet. The program is now accepting applications for funding, with a focus on improving internet connectivity in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in B.C.
Since 2017, projects funded through the Connecting British Columbia program have benefited approximately 45,000 households in 479 communities, including 83 Indigenous communities, throughout the province. The project received a $50-million boost in the 2019 provincial budget.
Fibre-optic technology uses light to transmit data, making for much faster internet connections than those that rely on phone or cable lines. Telus recently completed a similar upgrade in Penticton.