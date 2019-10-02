A Marijuana party candidate’s federal election campaign has gone up in smoke.
Brynn Jones, who had been the party’s candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, which includes central Kelowna and West Kelowna, has withdrawn from the race.
“I am saddened to announce I have to step out of election due to unforeseen family issue,” Jones wrote in an email.
“I will continue to fight for my constituents in my riding and across Canada and will continue duties as West Canada director for the party,” Jones wrote.
Up until Saturday, Jones was participating in the Penticton Herald's print feature, "Ask Your Candidates."
