Four additional chairs could be added to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board table as local politicians push the province to update the Local Government Act.
RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot originally suggested a few weeks back the idea Indigenous votes be included in local government meetings.
While the RDOS saves a seat at the table for representatives from the four bands which fall within its limits – The Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band, Upper Similkameen Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band – under the Local Government Act, they would be unable to vote.
“To attend twice a month all year anot be able to vote, to state your opinion and then not be able to vote, may not be the best interest of First Nations,” said Kozakevich.
“We said, ‘Why wouldn’t we extend that invite to any of the First Nations members?’”
The idea will be brought to the Southern Interior Local Government Association, which, if passed in April, would then be taken to the Union of B.C. Municipalities and finally to the provincial government.
In order to have band members voting within local government such as at the RDOS, the province must update its Local Government Act.
Kozakevich said should the motion to lobby the provincial government include be passed at the UBCM, the message needs to be clear that Indigenous peoples are to be asked if they would like to vote, not told.
“It’s not for us as local politicians to decide, or the province,” she said. “The province needs to ask First Nations.”
With the introduction of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to B.C. in November, the province may be on track for making such changes, added Kozakevich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.