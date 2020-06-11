The following media release was issued Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. by the Okanagan Skaha School District 67. (No edits to the release were made on this post.):
The Board of Education of School District No. 67 are announcing that they are proceeding in the selection process for the role of Secretary-Treasurer.
The Board has established a thorough recruitment and selection process designed to identify a candidate whose skills and experience are the best match to the District’s needs going forward.
Educational consultant Anne Cooper has been engaged to support the Board. Anne provided support in the recent successful Superintendent search. Ms. Cooper is a former Superintendent of School District No. 19 (Revelstoke) and will provide advice from her extensive experience in District leadership, Board governance, District finance, and District facilities.
She will be assisted by Joan Axford who will provide advice on the technical and other skills required to be successful in the role for our District.
Working with the consultant, and based on feedback from the most recent process, the Board has again established a recruitment plan that features significant input from staff and partners.
Consultations with stakeholders will commence as soon as possible to assist in the development of a candidate profile.
Once the candidate profile has been completed, a thorough advertising and recruitment process will be undertaken to identify strong candidates that meet the required profile.
The selection plan includes opportunities for employee groups and other partners to engage with the candidates. The Board looks forward to receiving feedback from stakeholders as an integral part of a comprehensive interview process.
It is the Board’s hope that, barring any unforeseen delays, the successful candidate will be announced prior to the end of July, with start date as soon as possible in the 2020/21 school year.
Board Chair Mr. James Palanio reiterated that the Secretary-Treasurer is a critical position in our leadership team and the Board appreciates the support of our community and advisors in this hiring process.