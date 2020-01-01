Sadly, there can be no dispute about what was Penticton’s stop news story of 2019.
On the morning of Monday, April 15, parts of the city came to a standstill and people were warned to shelter in place as police investigated reports of a shooting downtown.
The full horror emerged several hours later, when police confirmed they were in fact dealing with four fatal shootings, all alleged to have been carried out by one man.
John Brittain, a seemingly mild-mannered retired city engineer, now stands accused of of murdering Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Susan and Barry Wonch.
“I don’t think anybody who knows John would defend him, including myself,” said neighbour David Folstad. “But we’re all shocked someone in our community could do this.”
Brittain allegedly shot and killed Winter as Winter did maintenance outside a friend’s condo on Lakeview Street, before gunning down Susan and Barry Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg at their homes on Cornwall Drive. Brittain then drove himself to the RCMP detachment and turned himself in at the front counter.
Three days later, hundreds of people gathered at Gyro Park for a vigil to honour the victims. The most stirring speech was given by former RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager, who won praise for his handling of the situation.
“As a community, we all go through this together and I want to ensure the families and the friends and the loved ones of the tragedy, of the four victims that fell on Monday, that we will be there for you, and we will continue to be here in all of your needs and whatever you need from us,” promised De Jager.
“I said on Monday that it was a dark day for Penticton,” he continued later, “but there’s also brightness in the community that can stand behind the victims and the families of those victims, and that can stand behind everybody else doing their job….When I look around and see all of you, I know that brightness exists. This is Penticton.”
Police have not yet speculated on a motive for the shootings, but all four of those killed lived near Brittain’s estranged wife, Katherine, who was in regular conflict with her neighbours.
“We didn’t really have any issues with her, that’s probably why I’m still here,” observed Debbie Kozari, another one of Katherine’s neighbours on Cornwall Drive.
Later in the year, the Wonches’ daughter, Sarah Young, filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging Katherine, who has not been charged with any crimes, counselled John to commit murder.
“The plaintiff says that for an unknown period of time prior to the (murders), particulars of which are better known to the defendants, the defendant Katherine Brittain wrongfully and maliciously conspired with the defendant John Brittain to commit the (murders) by combining at different times for the purpose of assisting and encouraging each other in committing the murders,” the lawsuit alleges.
And in December, Zachary Steele was sentenced to one year of probation for vandalizing Katherine’s home. Court heard Steele, who’s married to Winter’s daughter, simply snapped one night in June and took out his frustrations by tossing rocks through windows and smashing planters.
Brittain never applied for bail, waived his right to a preliminary inquiry and is still behind bars awaiting a jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court. A date for that trial is expected to be set later this month.
