Penticton is off to a great start on its COVID-19 response, says the chamber of commerce.
The business group issued a press release Wednesday congratulating city council on its decision a day earlier to move ahead with five recommendations from the new Economic Recovery Task Force.
“It is great to see our business leaders come together to work on a path to recovery for Penticton generally and our business community specifically,” Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president Nicole Clark said in a press release.
The chamber is represented on the task force by executive director Diane Kereluk.
Kereluk and Clark are also representing the group on a new Valley-wide Chamber Alliance, which is looking to collaborate on initiatives to spur business from Vernon south to Osoyoos.