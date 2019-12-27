The Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald thank the following individuals for their donations to our Be An Angel campaign, which officially closes Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Donations can be made at our offices at 550 Doyle Ave. in Kelowna and 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton on Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon. You may also donate in person at any Valley First Credit Union or visit either The Daily Courier or Herald's website at kelownadailycourier.ca and pentictonherald.ca.
All money will be donated to food banks in the community. Donations made in your community will stay in your community.
PENTICTON
In memory of Roger Lafortune, $50
Day total: $50
Campaign total to date: $39,808
Campaign goal: $40,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.