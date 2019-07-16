Property owners who have the power generation equipment necessary to send excess electricity back to the grid are getting a raw deal from the City of Penticton, council heard Tuesday.
Corrine Durston, whose home is topped with 18 solar panels, noted the price at which the city will purchase electricity recently dropped from $0.11 per kilowatt-hour to $0.05.
She argued that reduction will discourage people from upgrading their homes to be energy self-sufficient and requested the change be reversed or that council considering allowing customers to “bank” their surplus power in the summer for use in the winter.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield said the purchase price reduction slipped through during budget deliberations.
Staff will now prepare a report necessary for council to reconsider the change at an upcoming meeting.
