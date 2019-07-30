Crews seem to have gained the upper hand on the Richter Mountain fire near Cawston.
The blaze was pegged at 403 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon, unchanged from a day earlier, and listed by the B.C. Wildfire Service as being held.
“Ground crews continue to build fuel-free and hand guards in the south and east ends of the fire. In the north, crews are building hand guards and using water to cool the fire's perimeter,” the service said in an update on its website.
“The fire is showing a low level of fire activity. It is primarily a smoldering ground fire and not producing a lot of smoke.”
Resources at the scene included 146 firefighters, six helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment.
The fire was sparked by lightning on July 24 about 14 kilometres south of Cawston on Highway 3.
Ten properties were placed under an evacuation alert, which was rescinded Monday.
