Open flames were still visible within about 200 metres of an electrical substation north of Oliver on Sunday morning after a wildfire swept through the area overnight.
The fire started late Saturday in rugged terrain almost directly across the valley from McIntyre Bluffs along Highway 97.
“It took off like a bullet,” said Darren Betts, who lives in the area and was alerted to the emergency by a neighbour.
Betts lives on the west side of Highway 97. Neighbours on the east side of the highway, including the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, were placed on evacuation alert around 3 a.m. by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The B.C. Wildfire Service has named it the Eagle Bluff fire and pegged it at 120 hectares as of 9 a.m. Sunday.
It’s unclear what started the fire, although Betts noted the weather was calm Saturday night and there was no lightning in the area. The fire area is steep and rocky with scattered trees and grass.
Crews from the Oliver Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service are on site.
More to come.
