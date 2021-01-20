Not even an artist’s sketch of the proposed building was made available to those who logged in Tuesday night to a neighbourhood information session for a 54-unit supportive housing development on Skaha Lake Road.
BC Housing billed the 90-minute online session as a chance for the public to learn about the project, but the approximately 100 people who participated in the tightly moderated exercise didn’t hear much that hasn’t already been shared on the project website.
The only new bit of information came from BC Housing development manager Matthew Brodie, who said the agency has put the project to tender among modular construction companies and is now awaiting bids.
Once a builder is selected, “then BC Housing anticipates getting greater clarity on schedule,” said Brodie, although the agency is “hopeful and anticipating that the project will be completed and available for folks to move in in the first half of next year.”
The project will be designed in consultation with the winning bidder and neighbours, added Brodie, and based on the 62-unit Burdock House, which opened on Winnipeg Street in November 2019.
Brodie said modular construction, which involves manufacturing large parts of the building off-site, is quicker than traditional construction and part of a “replicable formula of what we consider to be success.”
The new project site at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. is at the opposite end of the city – which had an estimated homeless population of 108 as of 2018 – from Burdock House, but still close enough to shopping, transit and social services, according to Brodie.
As at Burdock House, each studio unit will contain simple furnishings, a small kitchen and private bathroom, while residents who are hand-selected by a team of professionals, including a psychiatric nurse, will have access to services like some meals, life-skills training and more as they try to rebuild their lives. There will also be an overdose prevention room, where residents can use drugs under the watchful eyes of peers.
BC Housing currently funds 122 units of supportive housing in Penticton, plus 72 emergency shelter beds. Regional director Nanette Drobot was unable to say if those other facilities have led to increased crime rates in their respective neighbourhoods.
“I don’t have any information in front of me to tell me if that’s actually happened. It could very well have,” she said.
No such information was available Wednesday from the Penticton RCMP, either.
BC Housing produced a study of its own in 2014 that showed a combined 18% decrease in crime around five of its buildings elsewhere in the province, including one in Kelowna.
Drobot said the new Penticton facility operator, which will be selected at a later date, will work with neighbours, service providers and the RCMP to ensure safety.
“It’s also the tenants themselves working to ensure the neighbourhood is safe, because they want themselves to feel safe and they want members of their community to feel safe,” said Drobot, who dodged other questions about the potential for locating similar housing projects elsewhere in the South Okanagan.
In advance of the meeting, which was advertised on Facebook and via letters to neighbours, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki wrote to B.C.’s housing minster to urge greater transparency on the project.
Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development manager, watched Tuesday’s session and said in an email Wednesday the local government is waiting on BC Housing to provide more details of future public consultation events and any reports or data that show the need for more supportive housing in Penticton.
Goodwin said the city hopes BC Housing will share the fruits of its public consultation efforts, and “continues to encourage residents, businesses, and other members of the community to speak directly with BC Housing with feedback about this project via BC Housing’s Let’s Talk portal and/or via email at communityrelations@bchousing.org.”
The 1.2-acre property was purchased by the provincial government for $2.1 million in July 2020. BC Housing has said the four-storey supportive housing complex will only use up about half the available space, leaving room for more buildings in the future.