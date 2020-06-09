Some oddball parking delineators in downtown Penticton took another beating this past weekend.
Five steel bollards were mowed down Saturday afternoon by a Dodge Caravan mini-van outside Slackwater Brewing on the 200 block of Martin.
“The elderly driver appeared to be suffering from a medical condition, and so no charges were issued,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in an email.
The bollards are anchored to individual concrete pads, three of which are being rebuilt by the city crew that started repairs Monday.
“The actual bollards themselves are extremely durable and will be reinstalled, however the fittings that attach them to the ground will have to be replaced,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email.
Cooper was unable to provide a cost estimate for the repair.
The bollards were installed in 2014 as part of the revitalization of the 200 block of Main Street, and have been a magnet for vehicle bumpers ever since. The posts are meant to be movable to allow city crews to add or remove parking on the sidewalks as required by merchants.
The parking system has not been incorporated into any of the other downtown revitalization projects that followed in subsequent years.