Investigators are trying to piece together the final moments in the life of a Summerland cyclist, whose lifeless body was discovered Wednesday on Dale Meadows Road.
The 54-year-old Summerland man, whose name has not been released, was discovered around 1:40 p.m. suffering from serious injuries. He died at the scene.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said it does not appear the cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident of has dash camera video from the area and time in question. If you have information, call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
