Can you imagine this? The amount of diverted dog waste for processing is predicted to be in the range of between 150 and 400 tonnes every year, just in the City of Vancouver, BC alone with potential for further increases beyond that. The dog population in Vancouver is anticipated between 32,000 and 55,000. The unbelievable amount of dog poop handled by City waste collection through numerous waste collection streams is expected to be between 1,400 and 6,900 tonnes roughly with nearly 400 tonnes of this waste flowing through our park litter stream.
Now Imagine this...all that Dog waste is primarily being picked up with plastic non-biodegradable poop waste bags. That’s a Sh!tload of plastic waste. It’s also a lot of Dog waste entombed plastic bags thrown into landfills never to biodegrade. People need to have a better understanding of if their poop bags are genuinely biodegradable; we’ve created an easy graphic to explain.
There are zero plastic options to disposing of your pet’s waste! K9 Clean is a family run pet supply company from Surrey, BC, specializing in environmentally friendly pet products. Our innovative and practical products are for people who love their pets and want to use eco pet products to reduce their pets’ impact on the environment. We always encourage our customers to reduce, reuse and recycle wherever possible; our products make this more possible.
Whether you want to do your part in keeping our planet plastic-free with our Eco Poop Scoop bags, or you just simply want to clean your dog’s muddy paws using our pet shower, K9 Clean is the best choice for products that keep your pup and the environment happy.
We love dogs, and love the earth that we live in. Our mandate is to try and make this a more enjoyable place for our furry friends and they’re not so pleasant presents that they leave us to clean up! Help us create awareness and spread the word that there are natural dog waste options available.
Let’s work together to create a greener world for our kids and our pets, and reduce the single-use plastic bag pollution once and for all! Go green with K9 Clean; we are the only plastic-free alternative to disposing of your pet’s waste. Try our biodegradable dog poop bags today!
To learn more go to our store at K9clean.com or send us a message, we would love to hear from you at info@k9clean.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.