What’s being billed as the South Okanagan’s first drive-in theatre event in decades is set for Aug. 22 at Apex Mountain Resort.
The triple-bill, all films in which will showcase outdoor recreation, is a fundraiser for the Apex Community Association.
The event will get underway in the resort’s parking lot at 8:30 p.m. with “Fifty,” which chronicles Summerland man Erick Thompson’s 50-mile run on the HBC Brigade Trail.
The second feature is “Klunkerz,” which is described as the definitive film about the roots of mountain biking. The third is “Dirtbag,” a tribute to Fred Beckey, who is a cult hero in the outdoors world for his devotion to climbing at the expense of fame, family and sponsors.
Organic, pre-bagged popcorn will available during intermissions. Access to an FM radio will be required to hear the films.
Tickets – and there are only 50 available, so act fast – are available at Eventbrite.