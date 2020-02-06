The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:31 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:32 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:05 a.m. Brunswick Street, Penticton. First medical response.

10:16 a.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

10:31 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

11:54 a.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

12:33 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

12:46 p.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. First medical response.

1:14 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

2:14 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.

3:16 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:37 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

3:51 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:59 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:13 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Line down.

7:09 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.

7:28 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:27 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:36 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:39 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:43 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

10:10 p.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:14 p.m. Queen Street, Penticton. First medical response.

11:31 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:48 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.

Thursday

1:15 a.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:02 a.m. Park Drive, Oliver. Assist other agency.

2:43 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

4:17 a.m. Old Kaleden Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.