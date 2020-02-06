The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:31 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:32 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:05 a.m. Brunswick Street, Penticton. First medical response.
10:16 a.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
10:31 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:54 a.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
12:33 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
12:46 p.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. First medical response.
1:14 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
2:14 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.
3:16 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:37 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
3:51 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:59 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:13 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Line down.
7:09 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
7:28 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:27 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:36 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:39 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:43 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
10:10 p.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:14 p.m. Queen Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:31 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:48 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
Thursday
1:15 a.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:02 a.m. Park Drive, Oliver. Assist other agency.
2:43 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
4:17 a.m. Old Kaleden Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.