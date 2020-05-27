The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:09 a.m. Power Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
7:45 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
8:40 a.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.
10:46 a.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Public service.
11:12 a.m. Twin Lakes Road, Kaleden. Alarm.
12:09 p.m. Outma Squilxw Place, PIB. Alarm.
12:39 p.m. Moosejaw Street, Penticton. Line down.
1:23 p.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Alarm.
3:18 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
3:24 p.m. Manor Park Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:53 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Assist other agency.
Wednesday
12:10 a.m. Bread Hallow, PIB. Structure fire.
1:24 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.