Penticton artist Glenn Clark is showing his work at a pop-up gallery this month, marking his first solo exhibition in his hometown in nearly a decade.
Clark is an artist whose work cannot be pinned down to any particular genre or subject matter. They range from hockey players to en plein aire and other landscape paintings, to mannequins through plastic depicting how the COVID lockdown made him feel.
His works have shown in galleries across Western Canada, and he has done 20 murals, including a celebrated piece commissioned by the Elks Lodge featuring the Penticton Vees at the Brandenburg Gate when they won the 1955 World Championship.
Ultimately, Clark’s paintings are an obsession in seeking challenge.
His current challenge is to paint old vehicles in their full glory, replete with rust, lichen, moss, dents, scratches, stains and dirt against shiny chrome. These all come to life in a new series of paintings.
Some of the images are a result of a visit in September to Rust Brothers Restoration in Tappen, where Clark took the opportunity to photograph the wrecks that riddle their yard and appear on their TV show.
Those paintings of rusty cars and their emblems will be on display at The Bench Market for the whole month of December. More of his work can be seen at www.glennclarkart.com